North may get respite from heat: IMD

Women cover their faces with scarfs while riding two wheeler to avoid scorching heat. File photo for representation | Photo Credit: S SUDARSHAN

Rains are expected in next three days and could lead to drop in temperatures in most parts

North India can expect temporary respite from the heat, with rains expected in the next three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

This would lead to a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C over most parts of Northwest India. Maximum temperatures would also very likely dip by 2-3°C over most parts of Central India during the next three days and rise thereafter.

However, no significant change in maximum temperatures over Gujarat and Maharashtra is expected in the next two days. But temperatures are expected to rise again in northwest, central India, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the latter half of the week.

No significant change in maximum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country.

Light, moderate, isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning was very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and thereafter scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely during May 3 to 6.

Isolated hailstorm was also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 3 and 4.

Light rainfall with dust storm, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) was very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next three days.

On Monday, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in most parts of West Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh.

Maximum Temperatures were 43-47°C over most parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Telangana; some parts of Haryana-Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, north Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh and 40-42°C in isolated pockets of northern parts of Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD bulletin added.