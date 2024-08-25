North East Delhi Violence: Delhi Court grants interim bail to Meeran Haider

The Delhi Court has granted interim bail to Meeran Haider, a Jamia student and leader of the RJD youth wing, in connection with the "larger conspiracy case" related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

This case involves allegations of a coordinated effort to incite violence during the riots. Meeran Haider requested bail on humanitarian grounds due to the recent death of his sister's premature child. His lawyer submitted that Haider's sister is left without support from other male family members as her husband works in the UAE.

Additionally, the lawyer highlighted that Mr. Haider has been in continuous custody since April 1, 2020, and has not previously sought interim bail.

Meanwhile, the prosecution, in its reply, stating that the facts as mentioned in the application have been verified. Further, the husband of the sister of the applicant, who is currently in India but is leaving for the UAE on August 25.

The Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpayi on Saturday (August 24, 2024) after noting the submissions said that the Court deems it justified that the applicant should be granted the desired relief. Accordingly, the application is allowed.

The applicant, Meeran Haider, is granted interim bail for ten days. The accused, Meeran Haider, upon his release, shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses, nor will he tamper with the evidence. He will provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and shall keep his mobile phone open till the period of interim bail. During interim bail period, accused shall not talk or give any interview to any media, including social media, said the court.

Meeran Haider's regular bail application is currently pending before the Delhi High Court. His plea for regular bail was earlier denied by the trial court. Delhi Police has alleged that Meeran Haider was a key coordinator for the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and played a significant role in organising protest sites during the February 2020 Delhi Violence. The police argued that Haider's involvement in these activities is sufficient to justify charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), accusing him and others, including activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, of being the masterminds behind the riots. The violence, which resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries, was linked to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

