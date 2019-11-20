Normalcy restored in Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that normalcy had been restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Not one person killed in police firing in J&K, while during the debate on Article 370 the Opposition members had said that blood will flow on streets of Kashmir,” he said.

He said that the internet too would be restored by local administration on the basis of their own assessment.

Answering a question raised by Congress MP T. Subbarami Reddy, Mr. Shah listed out various statistics to support his claim.

He said that the incidences of stone-pelting had reduced from 802 to 544. 7.66 lakh patients visited the OPD at Srinagar hospitals in September and 7.91 lakh in October. “This confirms no problem in medical facilities there,” he said.

He added that 99.7% students of Class 12 and 10 have written exams. Most of the 22 lakh apple produce had been sent out of the State for sale. And whatever remained was being purchased by government-run NAFED. All government offices and the High Court was working there.

Reacting to the statistics listed out by Mr. Shah, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “It seems the Home Minister has been handed out report from another State.” This led to a war of words between both sides. The claim of normalcy also prompted the Opposition to ask why their MPs were barred from entering J&K. Seeing the ruckus, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu disallowed any further discussion on the question.