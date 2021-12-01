National

Normal to above normal minimum temp likely over northwest India: IMD’s winter forecast

People stand around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold and foggy morning, in Jammu on December 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are predicted over many parts of northwest India from December 2021 to February 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on December 1.

It said most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas are also likely to see normal to above normal minimum temperatures in the upcoming winter season.

Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of northwest India and most parts of northeast India, where normal to above normal maximum temperatures are most likely, the IMD said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 2:22:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/normal-to-above-normal-minimum-temp-likely-over-northwest-india-imds-winter-forecast/article37784255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY