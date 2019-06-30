National

Non-subsidised LPG price reduced by over ₹100

The price of non-subsidised LPG on June 30 was cut by over ₹100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) said.

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at ₹637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against ₹737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement.

Subsidised cooking gas price will be ₹494.35 per cylinder.

