‘Non-cooperation’ by SP govt delayed beautification project in Varanasi: PM Modi

Taking a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "non-cooperation" by the earlier state government during his first three years at the Centre led to the delay iin start of a beautification project in his Lok Sabha constituency.

He was in Varanasy to lay the foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Nath Temple Corridor Project.

"We would have perhaps been inaugurating it today," said Mr. Modi, accusing the previous government of "atmosphere of non-cooperation."



Addressing a public meeting after a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony at the site in Varanasi, Mr. Modi said the corridor project would provide "mukti" to "Bhole baba," who had been "trapped by walls on all four sides" and struggled to breathe for centuries.

For several centuries, the temple was on the "target of enemies," Mr. Modi said.



"It was demolished many times, and survived without its astitva many times. But the faith of the people here, gave it revival, rejuvenation and new spirit," said Mr. Modi, who also offered prayers at the temple.

The PM said the project, which would directly link the iconic temple to the Ganges, would become the centre of the "social consciousness" and "new spirit" of entire Varanasi, and provide the city a new identity worldwide.

He thanked the people of Varanasi, especially the caretakers of the almost 300 buildings that were acquired and demolished the the administration to make way for the corridor. Mr. Modi called it the "biggest daan" by the locals towards Lord Shiva.

Through the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project, a model could be prepared for the protection and maintenance of temples, while bolstering faith, he said.

The PM said the project was an example of how modernity and modern facilities could be brought and implemented along with the protection of the soul of archaeological essence of the place.

Recalling his statement in 2014, when he proclaimed that he had not come to Varanasi on his own but received a calling from the Ganga, Mr. Modi said he feels the calling was for such projects. He wondered if he was chosen for the act by the almighty after 225-250 years of the temple.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also inspected the project site.

During his brief stay in his constituency, MR. Modi will attend the National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul and distribute appreciation letters to five Women Self Help Groups, whose members will share their experiences with the prime minister.

Women SHGs aided by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM, Uttar Pradesh will hand over a cheque to the prime minister for contribution to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ Fund.

(With inputs from PTI)