Non-BJP governments, leaders made victims of conspiracies: CM Soren on case against Rahul Gandhi

March 23, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Ranchi

Mr. Soren said though he has full faith in the judiciary, he is against the decision to sentence the Congress leader in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

PTI

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren criticised the two-year sentence awarded to Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court citing it a matter of concern for the democracy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the two-year sentence awarded to Rahul Gandhi by a court in Surat is a matter of concern for democracy, and alleged that non-BJP governments and leaders were being made victims of conspiracies.

"Despite having full faith in the judicial system, I disagree with the decision to punish @Shri Rahul Gandhi ji in the defamation case. Non-BJP governments and leaders are being made victims of conspiracies. This is a matter of concern for democracy and politics of the country... There is no value of democracy in front of 'dhantantra'," Mr. Soren tweeted.

The issue was raised in the Jharkhand Assembly, too, and it was adjourned twice amid Congress legislators creating a ruckus.

ALSO READ
AAP supports Rahul after conviction in defamation case; Kejriwal claims 'conspiracy' against non-BJP leaders

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H. Varma, which held Mr. Gandhi guilty on Thursday, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said. The Congress has said Mr. Gandhi will file an appeal against the Surat court's order.

The case was filed against Mr. Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

