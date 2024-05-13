Nominations window open for businessline Changemaker Awards 2024

The businessline Changemaker Awards 2024 is open for nominations. This is the time to celebrate the unsung heroes amongst us; those who through their actions and deeds have deeply influenced change in society, communities, mindsets or in physical spaces to make the world a better place to live in.

Most people prefer the status quo while some seek change without wanting to contribute to it. Only a few actually do something to bring about the change. And these are the people who need to be supported and celebrated. If you, the reader, know of those people who have brought about change in your community or in society at large, please support them by nominating them for the bl Changemaker Awards 2024. They are the people who need to be felicitated for their pathbreaking efforts to positively impact the world.

Five editions of the awards have been held since 2018, the year The Hindubusinessline stepped into its 25th year of publishing. The 2021 edition could not be held due to the pandemic.

Five categories

The work on the 2024 edition of the Changemaker Awards has begun. The nomination window is open till June 30 midnight for the public to nominate Changemakers. Nominations can be made across five categories of awards — Changemaker: Social Transformation; Changemaker: Digital Transformation; Changemaker: Financial Transformation; Young Changemaker and Iconic Changemaker. One flagship award goes to the Changemaker of the Year, which is awarded to a person or an organisation that has ushered in far-reaching change.

Once the nomination window closes, the applications will be screened and evaluated by businessline along with our knowledge partners (Deloitte and Ashoka). The shortlisted nominees will be validated by our validation partner (Niiti Consulting) before the list is sent to an independent jury to pick the winners in each category.

Last year’s winners

In 2023, the Reserve Bank of India won the Changemaker of the Year award, which was received by Governor Shaktikanta Das, while the Iconic Changemaker of the Year award went to Amul; the award was received by Amul MD Jayen Mehta. The Changemaker award for Financial Transformation was awarded to Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana; Changemaker: Digital Transformation was awarded to Stellapps Technologies; Changemaker: Social Transformation went to Educate Girls (Safeena Husain) and HerKey (Neha Bagaria). The Young Changemaker award was given to Shrinidhi R.S., creator of CherriLearn, an education app. The awards were given away by R.K. Singh, the Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, businessline, said, “The Changemaker Awards exemplify the fact that we are always looking for change in a positive manner either in business or society. These awards can be a great inspiration and recognition for those whose work has positively impacted communities and society.”

If you know of a Changemaker who needs to be celebrated, now is the time to send in your nominations. Please use this link https://thbl.news/BLCM2024THE to nominate or scan the QR code.

