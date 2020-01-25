Nominations invited for ACJ awards

The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) has invited nominations for the ACJ Awards in Investigative Journalism and Social Impact this year.

The Media Development Foundation (MDF), the trust that administers the ACJ, announced the opening of nominations on its website. Journalists and news organisations can submit entries for consideration by the awards committee and jury.

Investigative journalism, for the purpose of the award, will be that which exposes wrongdoing, in public interest. The judging criteria will include the nature of the investigation, its impact and the extent of the public interest involved. The award will comprise a trophy, citation and a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.

This award in this category has been instituted in memory of K.P. Narayana Kumar, an ACJ alumnus from the class of 2000 who died in 2019 at the age of 39. The award will honour reporting on important subjects with the potential to have social impact, spur reforms and find solutions to problems.

For the purposes of the award, social impact journalism involves identifying a latent social problem and reporting in a way that points to possible solutions. The award will comprise a trophy, citation and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Both awards will be presented on May 3, 2020, World Press Freedom Day. Nominations can be sent in till 5 pm on February 24.

Details can be accessed and uploaded at: http://www.asianmedia.

org/acj/acj-awards-2/ acj-awards-overview/