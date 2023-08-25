Nominate trial court judges to hear pre-trial proceedings in Manipur case: SC to Gauhati HC

August 25, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Supreme Court on August 25 asked Gauhati High Court Chief Justice to nominate one or more trial court judges to hear the pre-trial proceedings in the Manipur violence-related cases, including crimes committed against women, which were transferred to the CBI.

The top court said the step is being taken considering “the overall environment in Manipur and the fairness of criminal justice process”

Applications for production of the accused, judicial remand, extension of custody and other proceedings in connection with the investigation will be heard in the online mode, considering the security and distances involved.

Judicial custody of the accused will be permitted in order to obviate transit, the court said.

The acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court will nominate local magistrates to record witness statements. Witnesses living outside Manipur can record the statement from the places where they reside. Those who want to come in person to Gauhati to testify, are free to do so, the apex court said.