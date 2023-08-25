HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominate trial court judges to hear pre-trial proceedings in Manipur case: SC to Gauhati HC

The top court said the step is being taken considering “the overall environment in Manipur and the fairness of criminal justice process”

August 25, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Applications for production of the accused, judicial remand, extension of custody and other proceedings in connection with the investigation will be heard in the online mode, considering the security and distances involved. File

Applications for production of the accused, judicial remand, extension of custody and other proceedings in connection with the investigation will be heard in the online mode, considering the security and distances involved. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The Supreme Court on August 25 asked Gauhati High Court Chief Justice to nominate one or more trial court judges to hear the pre-trial proceedings in the Manipur violence-related cases, including crimes committed against women, which were transferred to the CBI.

The top court said the step is being taken considering “the overall environment in Manipur and the fairness of criminal justice process”

Applications for production of the accused, judicial remand, extension of custody and other proceedings in connection with the investigation will be heard in the online mode, considering the security and distances involved.

Judicial custody of the accused will be permitted in order to obviate transit, the court said.

The acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court will nominate local magistrates to record witness statements. Witnesses living outside Manipur can record the statement from the places where they reside. Those who want to come in person to Gauhati to testify, are free to do so, the apex court said.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.