Noida man arrested for making threatening phone calls to Zeeshan Siddique

Published - October 29, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Zeeshan Siddique is contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections from Bandra East constituency as NCP candidate

Snehal Mutha

NCP candidate from Bandra East constituency Zeeshan Siddique on his way to file nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai on Oct 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Bandra Police has arrested one suspect from Noida for allegedly making threatening phone calls to Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The threat was made on October 25, according to police sources.

Also read | Baba Siddique murder: suspect nabbed from Ludhiana; 15 arrested so far

The arrested accused had made a phone call threat and then a WhatsApp message on the official number of Zeeshan Siddique, a Bandra police officer told The Hindu. The FIR was filed on Monday and the suspect was arrested at 1 am on Tuesday.

The suspect is originally from Uttar Pradesh but resides in Greater Noida, said the officer.

Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found in phone of one accused, says Mumbai police

Mr. Zeeshan Siddique is contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections from Bandra East constituency as NCP candidate.

