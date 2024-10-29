Noida man arrested for making threatening phone calls to Zeeshan Siddique

Bandra Police has arrested one suspect from Noida for allegedly making threatening phone calls to Zeeshan Siddique, the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The threat was made on October 25, according to police sources.

The arrested accused had made a phone call threat and then a WhatsApp message on the official number of Zeeshan Siddique, a Bandra police officer told The Hindu. The FIR was filed on Monday and the suspect was arrested at 1 am on Tuesday.

The suspect is originally from Uttar Pradesh but resides in Greater Noida, said the officer.

Mr. Zeeshan Siddique is contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections from Bandra East constituency as NCP candidate.

