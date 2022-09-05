Nod for nano urea based on established rules: Ministry

Jacob Koshy NEW DELHI
September 04, 2022 23:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Sunday said nano urea, a liquid fertilizer developed by IFFCO to reduce farmers’ dependence on packaged urea, had been allowed for commercial use based on existing rules that provisionally allow fertilizers to be used based on data from only two cropping seasons.

The Hindu had reported on Sunday that the usual practice for recommending (or rejecting) a new fertilizer for commercial use required three seasons of independent assessment by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) , but in the case of nano urea this was reduced to two.

“It has been wrongly quoted in the news report that the process has been ‘fast tracked’. It is clarified that the established and existing procedure for registration of any fertilizer for notification as per Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), 1985 has been fully accounted for,” the Ministry said in a statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nano Urea has been provisionally notified under FCO based on encouraging results and feedback received from scientists of ICAR and State Agricultural Universities. Central Fertilizer Committee (CFC), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (MoA & FW) has also recommended it based on data and due deliberations in this regard, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fertiliser

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app