Nod for Ministries’ schemes integration with AB PM-JAY

NEW DELHI

13 August 2020 18:51 IST

The Governing Board of the National Health Authority (NHA), chaired by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan, met on Thursday to review the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

“The Governing Board has approved the proposal to integrate existing health schemes of Central Ministries with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to employees (including Government and contractual employees), and other beneficiary groups such as building and construction workers, manual scavengers, road accident victims and Central Armed Police Force personnel,” says a release issued by the NHA.

The Governing Board gave in principle approval for the implementation of any healthcare scheme for employees (including government staff) and other beneficiaries extended by Central ministries/ departments/ PSUs/ autonomous bodies, based on their request, on the AB PM-JAY platform, it states.

“This is expected to seamlessly integrate all stakeholders in the ecosystem leading to enhancement of the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the extension of health services,” it adds.