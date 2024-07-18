GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hathras stampede: nobody can avoid destiny and death is inevitable, says godman Bhole Baba

“Honee ko kaun taal sakta hai (nobody can avoid what has to happen),” said Bhole Baba, a fortnight after 121 people died in a stampede at a ‘satsang’ held by him in Hathras

Updated - July 18, 2024 06:46 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 06:15 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Godman Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba speaks to media on the Hathras stampede in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Godman Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba speaks to media on the Hathras stampede in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Self-styled ‘godman’ Bhole Baba said on Wednesday that he is very disturbed by the Hathras stampede but nobody can avoid what is destined and everyone has to die one day.

“Honee ko kaun taal sakta hai (nobody can avoid what has to happen),” he said, a fortnight after 121 people died in a stampede at a ‘satsang’ held by him.

“Jo aaya hai use ek din to jaana bhi hai, bhale hee koi aagey peechey ho,” he added. Roughly translated, it means that everyone has to die one day, only the time is not certain.

Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari whose original name is Suraj Pal, also repeated the claim made earlier by him through his lawyer A.P. Singh that there was “conspiracy” behind the stampede.

‘There is a conspiracy’

“After the July 2 incident, I was very depressed and disturbed. But nobody can avoid what has to happen... What my lawyer and eyewitnesses said about the poisonous spray is completely true, there has definitely been a conspiracy,” he said.

Bhole Baba further said that there are some people who are trying to defame his organisation which runs on the basis of Sanatan and truth.

“We have full faith in the SIT and judicial commission, and all the followers of the first Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam also believe that truth will come out and the conspiracy will be exposed,” he said. The ‘godman’ said that “we stand with the families of all those who died in the incident”.

‘Godman in Kasganj’

Earlier, his lawyer A.P. Singh said Bhole Baba has reached his ashram at Bahadur Nagar village in Kasganj.

“He has reached his ashram and will stay here. He came here from another ashram. He was never at anyone’s place or any hotel or other country,” Mr. Singh said. The lawyer said that the village is Baba’s ‘janmasthali’ (birthplace) and he last came here for a day in 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an SIT and a judicial commission to probe into the incident. The ‘godman’ was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at Sikandrarau police station.

