No vaccination sessions on Feb. 27, 28

NEW DELHI

26 February 2021 14:23 IST

Country’s total active COVID caseload was 1,55,986 on Friday

COVID-19 vaccination sessions would not be scheduled on this Saturday and Sunday because of IT system transition from Co-WIN 1.0 to Co-WIN 2.0, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The country’s total active COVID caseload was 1,55,986 on Friday and this was largely due to the upsurge in daily new cases in some States/UTs, it stated.

Also, 21 States/Union Territories (UTs), including Jammu and Kashmir (820), Andhra Pradesh (611), Odisha (609), Goa (531), Uttarakhand (491) and Bihar (478), have less than 1,000 active cases.

The country reported 16,577 new cases in the last 24 hours and 86.18% of the them were from six States. Maharashtra continued to report a highest of 8,702, followed by Kerala (3,677) and Punjab (563), the Ministry said.

One hundred and twenty deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and six States accounted for 85.83%of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum of 56, followed by Kerala (14) and Punjab (13).

“Also, 20 States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These include Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, J&K, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,07,50,680 on Friday, with 12,179 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The gap between the total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,594,694 today,’’ said a Ministry release.

Of the recovered cases, 85.34% were concentrated in six States. Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries (4,652). It was 3,744 in Maharashtra and 947 in Tamil Nadu, it added.