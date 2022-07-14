No unusual sick leave by staff, says SpiceJet

Employee sources however said that nearly 43 first officers and captains called in sick

Employee sources however said that nearly 43 first officers and captains called in sick

A small section of SpiceJet pilots claimed to have reported sick on Thursday as a mark of protest, but their campaign failed to make a noticeable impact on the airline’s operations.

SpiceJet in a statement denied that there was any unusual sick reporting, and claimed that its flights departed as per schedule.

The drive led by some pilots picked up momentum earlier this week, days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) served a show-cause notice on the airline over “degraded safety” following several mid-air incidents since April.

There is widespread discontent among SpiceJet employees over pay-cuts and the airline’s alleged failure to deposit Provident Fund, as well tax deducted at source.

Sources among the airline’s pilots who did not report to work on Thursday claimed that nearly 43 first officers and captains called in sick. The airline has nearly 800 pilots.

“A concerted misinformation campaign is being run against SpiceJet claiming that some pilots reported sick today. This information is wrong, baseless and is strongly denied. There is no unusual sick reporting today and all pilots have reported for duty. All our flights have departed as per schedule,” the airline said.