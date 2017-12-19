No trust in Cong., says Fadnavis

Claiming that there is no anti-incumbency in Gujarat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Assembly results had made his government stronger and more stable.

“Those who jumped prior to the poll results fell flat,” Mr. Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of the winter session. His statement is seen as a taunt to the Shiv Sena, which has been criticising the BJP.

The CM said the results also proved that voters had no trust in the Opposition, especially the Congress. “The number of seats might look less than last time, but we have fetched almost 50% of the votes.”

He called the BJP being on the losing side in rural areas a myth. “There is nothing called rural distress. Even in Maharashtra, the Opposition rally of farmers was much smaller than our (BJP’s) farmers’ rally in 2013.”

On the re-induction of Eknath Khadse into the State Cabinet, he said, “Mr. Khadse has not been isolated, but he is rather a top leader. He or Narayan Rane (who quit the Congress to form his own party) may be outspoken, but are experienced politicians.”