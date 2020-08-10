National

No train operations till Sept. 30, special trains allowed

The Railway Board on Monday decided to extend the cancellation of all regular mail/express, passenger and suburban train services up to September 30. However, the special mail/express trains will continue to operate.

The Board had earlier suspended the operations up to August 12.

