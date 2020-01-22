No stay on CAA: It’s a setback to ‘opposition elements’, says BJP

The BJP has described the Supreme Court’s rejection of a stay on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) till the petitions are heard by a Constitution bench as a setback to the opposition.

Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member G.V. L. Narasimha Rao said in a statement that the rejection of a stay on the CAA till the matter is heard “is a slap for those who were unleashing violence on the streets and attempting to bulldoze institutions to suit their political agenda.”

“The Central government will present all the arguments in favour of the CAA and are confident that the hon’ble Court will find this humanitarian legislation within the ambit of constitutional framework and reflecting its spirit,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s orders and observations today “signal the first setback for opposition elements who have breached all constitutional norms to impose their votebank interests over national interests,” he said.