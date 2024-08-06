GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No State would like to implement Bengal model on tackling left-wing extremism: Amit Shah to Trinamool MP

Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy said the West Bengal government had been successful in controlling left-wing extremism and asked whether the Union government would study the State’s model and also try it in other States.

Published - August 06, 2024 11:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 06, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 06, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) said no State would like to implement the West Bengal model to tackle left-wing extremism (LWE).

Follow LIVE updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session on August 06, 2024

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy said the West Bengal government had been successful in controlling left-wing extremism and asked whether the Union government would study the State’s model and also try it in other States.

In response, Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi-led Union government did not have any issues in implementing models of States that had done well but “I assume that no State will like to implement the West Bengal model”.

Jaishankar addresses Parliament on the Bangladesh situation

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that left-wing extremism is at present restricted to 38 districts across nine States. It added that “647 LWE cadres have been neutralised and 207 personnel of security forces have attained martyrdom during last five years in LWE-related violence (from January 1, 2019 to July 15, 2024)“.

“The number of police stations reporting LWE-related violence has also significantly reduced from 465 police stations in 2010 to 171 police stations in the year 2023. In 2024 (up to June 2024), the LWE violence is reported from 89 police stations,” the reply read.

