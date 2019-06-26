No State has sought NDRF aid, govt. tells RS

Despite several States reeling under the severity of drought and consequent crop failure, none of them has sought financial aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund in 2019-20.

Answering a question by K. Somaprasad in the Rajya Sabha on the impact of drought on the environment, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said according to the Indian Meteorological Department no drought prediction system was currently in place.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said no studies had been conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on the impact of drought on the environment so far.

Four key sectors

“However, the government has conducted study which provides assessment of the impact of climate change in 2030 on four key sectors of the economy, namely agriculture, water, forests and human health, in four climate sensitive regions of India, viz, the Himalayan region, the Western Ghats, the Coastal region and North Eastern Region,” he said.

The report was prepared by the Indian Network for Climate Change Assessment.