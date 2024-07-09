No solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield, PM Modi tells President Putin

Peace dialogue does not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets and no solution to any conflict is possible on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 9 as the two leaders held talks under the spectre of the Ukraine conflict.

In his televised opening remarks, Mr. Modi conveyed to Mr. Putin and assured the world community that India was on the side of peace and was ready to contribute in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"For a bright future for the new generation, peace is most essential...Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets," he said.

He also referred to his informal meeting with Putin on July 8 and said listening to the Russian president lent “hope”.

“Everyone believing in humanity is pained if there is loss of lives. In that too, if innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching and very painful,” Mr. Modi said. “At our meeting yesterday, we listened to each other’s views on Ukraine and I also placed before you the Global South’s expectation on peace and stability,” he added.

Expanding India-Russia cooperation

In his speech, Mr. Modi also highlighted Russia's help to India in the energy sector.

When the world was facing a shortage of food, fuel and fertilisers, we did not allow our farmers to face any problem and our friendship with Russia played a role in that, he said. "We would want our cooperation with Russia to expand further so as to ensure the welfare of our farmers," he said.

He said stronger ties between the two nations will greatly benefit the people.

The prime minister also flagged concerns over challenges of terrorism. "India has been facing the challenge of terrorism for around 40 years; I condemn all forms of terrorism," he said. He also said the world has faced multiple challenges in the last five years, first due Covid-19 and then because of various conflicts.