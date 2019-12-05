No slowdown in auto sector, says BJP MP citing traffic jams

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take air out of the Opposition’s claim of slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to “defame” the country.
Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, questioned the claims of slowdown in the auto sector and said there were many households in the country that have multiple cars and these caused traffic jams on streets. So, there was no slowdown in the auto sector and those who were making such claims are trying to defame the country, he added.
Mr. Singh made these remarks while participating in the debate on agriculture in the House.
