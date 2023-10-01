No shortage of TB drugs in India: Union Health Ministry

October 01, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

There is no shortage of anti-tuberculosis medicines in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, slamming media reports claiming that such a shortage exists as “false, motivated and misleading”.

In a sharp statement, the Ministry asserted that there is a sufficent stock of all anti-TB drugs in the country. The Centre proactively undertakes regular assessments to evaluate the stock positions at various levels, from central warehouses to peripheral health institutes, it said.

Citing information mentioned in the media reports, the Ministry said they were “not only inaccurate and misleading, but also do not reflect the correct picture of the available stock of anti-TB drugs in the country”.

‘Sufficient stocks’

Treatment for drug-sensitive TB consists of two months of taking four drugs, available as 4FDC (Isoniazid, Rifampicin, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide), followed by two months of three drugs available as 3 FDC (Isoniazid, Rifampicin and Ethambutol), the Ministry explained.

All these drugs are available with sufficient stocks for a period of at least six months, the statement said, adding that the procurement process for drugs for the next financial year 2024-25 has already started.

The treatment regimen of multi drug resistant TB usually consists of four months of taking seven drugs, followed by five months of four drugs. Patients on multidrug resistant TB medicines form 2.5% of the total TB-affected population, and even for this group there is no shortage of drugs, the Ministry said.

Procurement process

The procurement, storage, maintenance of stock, and timely distribution of anti-TB drugs and other materials are done at the Central level under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). “In rare situations, States are required to procure a few drugs locally for a limited period using the budget under National Health Mission so that individual patient care is not affected,” the statement said.

At present, more than 15 months’ stock of Moxifloxacin 4 00mg and Pyridoxine are available under NTEP. The government had also procured Delamanid 50 mg and Clofazimine 100 mg in August, and supplied them to all States and Union Territories.

The government had also issued purchase orders for the supply of medicines such as FDC (P), Linezolid 600 mg and Cap Cycloserine 250 mg in August. Pre-dispatch inspection for 3FDC(P), Linezolid 600 mg, and Cap Cycloserine 250 mg, and quality test reports for 3FDC(P) and Cycloserine, have been received, and the drugs are being dispatched to the States, the Ministry said, adding that the release orders began to be issued from September 25.

