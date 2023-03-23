No shortage of fertilizers for kharif season: Mandaviya

March 23, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said there was no shortage of fertilizers for the upcoming kharif season.

Talking to presspersons here, Mr. Mandaviya said there was adequate stock of urea on account of the long-term supply agreements the Ministry had with several producers abroad.

On di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), he said more import would be needed during the season.

He said the stocks available in the country at the start of April and the estimated domestic production between April and September would be sufficient to meet the projected requirement during the kharif season. He said there was no need to import urea and NPK fertilizers from the spot markets.

The estimated requirement of urea for the kharif season, he said, was 179 lakh tonnes and the total availability would be 194.31 lakh tonnes, including an opening stock of 55 lakh tonnes as of April 1 and production of 139.31 lakh tonnes during the next six months.

“Similarly, the opening stock of DAP is 25 lakh tonnes and production is estimated at 20 lakh tonnes, taking the total availability to 45 lakh tonnes for the kharif season. The requirement for DAP for Kharif is estimated at 58.82 lakh tonnes. The gap would be filled through imports,” he added.

The total requirement of NPKs for kharif is 63.72 lakh tonnes and the availability will be 77.15 lakh tonnes, including an opening stock of 28 lakh tonnes and estimated production of 49.15 lakh tonnes.

“We will not need to import urea and NPK fertilisers for Kharif season. A small quantity of DAP will need to be imported,” he said.

The country had imported 91.36 lakh tonnes of urea, 54.62 lakh tonnes of DAP, 24.60 lakh tonnes of muriate of potash and 11.70 lakh tonnes of NPK fertilisers in 2021-22.

