No shortage of fertilisers; states should prevent diversion, monitor supplies daily: Centre

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country and urged states to prevent diversion of urea to industry besides monitoring supply-demand of key soil nutrients on a daily basis.

The minister -- who reviewed virtually the status of fertiliser availability with state agriculture ministers-- also said there is a need to explore options and promote use of alternate fertilisers such as nano urea and organic fertilisers. Further, he said the central government has been supplying fertilisers to all states without "any delay" based on the requirement indicated by state governments.

"There is ample production of fertilisers and no shortage across the country," Mr. Mandaviya was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Agriculture ministers from 18 states participated in the review meeting.

Mr. Mandaviya noted that management of fertiliser requirement of farmers and agriculture sector was the collective responsibility of the Centre and states.

He appreciated collaborative efforts during the past few months to tide over the enhanced demand from farmers for DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphates).

According to the statement, the state agriculture ministers thanked the Union Minister for fulfilling their fertiliser requirement during the past few months when demand for DAP had risen across many states.

He urged the states to monitor requirement/supply on a daily basis on the 'Fertilizer Dashboard' for more effective and productive fertilizer management.

“It is important to plan in advance and assess for the district wise requirement on a weekly basis. There is ample quantity of balance and unutilized fertilizer in various districts.

"Daily regular monitoring will inform us in advance for better management. The Centre has been supplying fertilizer of states without any delay based on the requirement indicated by them," Mr. Mandaviya said.

The Centre is committed to meeting the subsidy on fertilizers, he said.

The Centre is working relentlessly to meet the urea requirement of the country in the forthcoming Rabi season, he assured the state ministers.

The Union Minister asked states to aggressively prevent any diversion of urea to industry (such as veneer, plywood etc.) to ensure adequate availability for agriculture sector.

He informed that as a result of aggressive and effective monitoring by the state administration, movement of fertiliser across the borders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has been prevented.

“It is important for states to monitor that supply to farmers is not diverted to other sectors, thereby leading to false shortage”, he said.

The minister urged the states to enhance awareness and motivate farmers for judicious use of fertilisers and reduction of wastage and misuse.

“Let us also explore options and promote use of alternative fertilisers such as nano Urea and organic fertiliser which protect the soil and are more productive; less amount of nano urea will be used contrary to the quantity used at present and contribute to higher nutrient use efficiency," Mr. Mandaviya said.


