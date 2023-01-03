ADVERTISEMENT

No sanction needed to prosecute Mamata Banerjee in ‘disrespect’ to national anthem case: prosecution

January 03, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Mumbai

A First Information Report be registered against Mamata Banerjee under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, Mumbai BJP functionary Vivekanand Gupta had demanded

It is alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee did not stand up when the national anthem was being played at an event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The prosecution claimed on January 3 that no sanction was needed to pursue a criminal case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem as the incident had taken place during a ‘political’ visit and not an official one.

A special court for cases against MPs and MLAs in Mumbai was hearing a review petition filed by Ms. Banerjee against a summons issued against her by a local magistrate's court in connection with the case.

Mumbai BJP functionary Vivekanand Gupta filed a complaint before a magistrate's court last year alleging that Ms. Banerjee did not stand up when the national anthem was being played at an event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021.

A First Information Report be registered against her under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, he demanded.

Support our reporting.
The Trinamool Congress leader filed a review petition before the special court against the summons issued by the magistrate, arguing that the mandatory sanction to prosecute a public servant was not obtained in the case.

Representing the State Government, additional public prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani on Tuesday argued that Ms. Banerjee was not visiting Mumbai in her official capacity.

"The visit had a political agenda," he said, adding that hence, no sanction was required.

Special judge R.N. Rokade said he will pass the order on Ms. Banerjee's plea on January 12.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

