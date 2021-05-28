No rift over Lakshadweep ‘development’ push: BJP leader

NEW DELHI

28 May 2021 18:18 IST

Change necessary for tourism boost, says BJP’s in-charge for Lakshadweep and party vice-president A.P. Abdullakutty.

The BJP’s in-charge for Lakshadweep and party vice-president A.P. Abdullakutty on Friday said the changes being pushed by the Union Territory’s Administrator, Praful K. Patel, were for the “development” of the islands as a tourist hub, and that reports of a split in the local BJP over the issue were exaggerated.

“There is no split. There are some who are pushing the agenda of some mainlanders whereas the local leaders of the party are united,” he said.

The BJP has been facing internal backlash after Mr. Patel proposed a series of actions which he claimed were for the development of the islands but which have been opposed by local representatives as doing lasting damage to ecologically sensitive archipelago.

Advertising

Advertising

The changes include the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation which the Opposition says has undermined the role of the gram panchayats, and the cutting of links with Beypore port, a historic and cultural link,and shifting traffic to Mangaluru port.

Also read: Plea to recall Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel

“The Opposition is unable to see that these changes are important for the development of the islands; it has great potential as a tourist spot and needs development to attract business. It is only after Narendra Modiji’s government came to power that investment is being done on things like optic fibre networks in the region,” he said.

On the question of why beef, an integral part of cuisine in the area, was being banned and sale of alcohol being allowed when it was previously not, Mr. Kutty said the changes were “just a proposal”.

“The matter is just a proposal and is open for comments,” he said.