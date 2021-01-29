No retreat, Rahul Gandhi tells farmers

What is being done to farmers is absolutely criminal, he says

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that what was being done to farmers was absolutely criminal. At a press conference in Delhi, he exhorted the farmer not to cede even ‘an inch” of space since it was a question of their future and dignity.

The government must not think that farmers were going to go home. This situation was only going to spread and there was an urgent need for a conversation and arrive at a solution. “I want to tell our farmers that we [Congress] are with them. You should not move an inch back, it’s a question of your future and you should fight for it. These 4-5 people, who are trying to rob you of your future, do not let them rob you. And we are with you in this fight,” he said.

Without singling out any one incident of violence, he stated, “What is being done to farmers is absolutely criminal. You are beating them, you are threatening them, you are bullying them, and you are trying to discredit them.”

Farmers’ anger was only obvious, because the laws would destroy their livelihood, he said.

Mr. Gandhi cautioned the middle class, saying that once the laws were implemented, the food prices would skyrocket. “This is the biggest transfer of wealth from the largest number of people to the smallest number of people. You have seen what has happened in COVID-19. During the pandemic, the poor have got poorer and a handful of rich people, 5-6 rich people, have just got richer and richer and richer and richer,” he alleged.

Targets Home Ministry

Speaking about the clashes between farmers and the Delhi Police on January 26, he asked how a group of farmers was let inside the Red Fort. He targeted the Home Ministry for ‘failing’ to protect a national monument.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Congress general secretary, communications, Randeep Surjewala, said Tuesday’s events were a concerted orchestration.

Mr. Gandhi said, “I think, absolutely, the person who has allowed this to happen should resign but there is no way he is going to resign. I mean, the BJP doesn’t take responsibility for its actions. So I don’t expect him to resign. But, the whole idea is to discredit the farmers”.

It was essential to understand the three farm laws to understand the protest. “The first law destroys the mandi system, destroys the agricultural markets of this country. The second one allows unlimited storage of grain and other materials and will make it practically impossible for farmers to negotiate their prices. The third law basically says that if farmers have grievance, they cannot go to court,” Mr Gandhi added.