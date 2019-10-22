No rethink on ties with TDP: BJP

The BJP has ruled out any rethink over an alliance with the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and instead said the party would be better served by merging with the BJP. This, even as, former Minister in Mr. Naidu’s government Adinarayana Reddy left his party to join the BJP in New Delhi on Monday.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu that there was “no question” of any rethink over the alliance, after Mr. Naidu told a meeting of party workers in Visakhapatnam that exiting the NDA had cost the TDP dearly.

“We have pulled out of the BJP-led government on the issue of the Special Category Status for Andhra, but the decision has cost us dear; not only did we lose economically because of subsequent non-cooperation from the Centre but also politically as the TDP lost power and finished badly,” Mr. Naidu was reported as saying.

Mr. Rao said the BJP was doing well in the State and the political situation was favourable to the party.

“Andhra Pradesh, despite having a strong regional force, has on most occasions stood by a national party. And we hope to occupy that space in the coming times,” he said.

“The TDP has nothing to offer us, we don’t need the support of their three MPs in the Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, their legislative party has already merged with the BJP. In such a scenario, we can contemplate the TDP merging with us, but not a return to the alliance,” said Mr. Rao.

Referring to the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to allow Secretaries in his government to sue media houses, he said freedom of press was important for democracy. “In regional media, particularly south Indian media, some political overtones to the line is a reality, but then, Jagan Reddy also owns a media house himself. There is no call for any crackdown and media should be allowed to self regulate,” Mr. Rao said.