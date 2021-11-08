No respite for Chennai as new Bay system gathers pace

IMD issues red, orange alerts for November 10, 11; Extremely heavy rains possible in Chennai and neighbourhood

For the second day, many parts of Chennai were inundated as intermittent showers continued through Monday. However, the water level had receded at several locations that had reported severe inundation on Sunday.

However, the city and its neighbouring districts are likely to face more days of intense rains. With a fresh weather system brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological department has issued red and orange alerts particularly for coastal and adjoining interior districts on November 10 and 11 respectively.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continued to inspect various waterlogged locations in the city, including Mullai Nagar in Perambur, and Annai Sathya Nagar, for the second consecutive day. He distributed relief materials to residents in Royapuram and Mahakavi Bharathiyar Nagar and also instructed officials to take swift action to clear waterlogging.

Most of the main roads in south Chennai were clear as the water drained gradually. However, residents of many parts of central and north Chennai struggled with water-logging for the second day. Pulianthope, Kodambakkam and T. Nagar were among the worst-affected areas. Several localities also had to grapple with long power outages due to the incessant rains.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, water had receded at 50% of the 377 locations that reported flooding on Sunday. The civic body has allocated ₹4 crore for additional machinery to mitigate flooding and opened more lines for its helpline 1913. Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited flooded areas such as T. Nagar and Mambalam canal.

While the city is still grappling with inundation from the prevailing cyclonic circulation , a new low pressure area is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9 (Tuesday). It is likely to concentrate into a depression and reach near the north TN coast by the morning of November 11.

According to Indian Meteorological Department bulletin, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Tuesday. As the new weather system moves closer, heavy rains may cover more districts and extremely heavy rain spells of over 20 cm may occur in one or two places of districts such as Cuddalore and Ariyalur and Puducherry on Wednesday.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts can expect torrential downpours on Thursday along with several other districts that are likely to get heavy to very heavy rains.

Water discharge from the city’s reservoirs have been maintained as more inflow is expected this week.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Perambur in Chennai received 14 cm, the highest amount of rainfall for the day. During the day, rains pounded Puducherry too and it recorded heavy rains of 8 cm till 6 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the State has received nearly 35 cm of rainfall, which is 43% excess for the season. Though there are nearly two more months of the monsoons to go, Chennai’s rainfall has already crossed its yearly average of 140 cm.

Extremely heavy rains of 23 cm recorded in Chennai on Sunday was second highest rainfall received in this decade. Earlier, the city had registered the highest of 25 cm on November 16, 2015.

“The network of radars including in Karaikal, Pallikaranai and Tiruvandrum are being operated for weather monitoring. The radar in Rajaji Salai is in working condition and is being used with limitations,” Mr Balachandran added.