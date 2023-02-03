No remote EVMs in upcoming election: Rijiju

February 03, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The government on Friday said that there was no proposal to use remote Electronic Voting Machines in any upcoming elections. The RVMs would also not be used for NRI voters.

According to the Election Commission (EC), it has not proposed to introduce the RVM for the upcoming elections in the country, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said told the Lok Sabha.

While the Lok Sabha polls would be held in 2024, several Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year.

The Election Commission had said that the remote EVMs would allow migrant voters to exercise their franchise and had circulated a concept note to all national and state political parties on Dec 28. It had also solicited written views from the parties by Jan 31.

The Election Commission had on Jan 16 invited political parties for demonstration of a prototype remote EVM. However, the scheduled demonstration could not be held as the parties raised objections to the lack of consultations. The date for submission of written replies was also postponed to Feb 28.

“The prototype RVM developed by ECIL is a robust and stand-alone system based on the existing EVMs... Independently, various statutes — the Representation of People Act, 1950, and the Representation of People Act, 1951, the Conduct of Election Rules and various guidelines and instructions of the EC will ensure that the confirmation/genuineness of voter identity is verified,” Mr. Rijiju said.

The law minister clarified in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the EC had informed him that the RVM is not proposed for the use of NRI voters.

Replying to a separate question, Mr. Rijiju said there was no proposal to regulate the finances of political parties.

From time to time, the government has taken steps to bring electoral reforms to improve the existing electoral practices in the country.

“Electoral reforms are continuous and ongoing process and in order to improve the existing electoral practices in the country, the government, after examining various proposals of the Election Commission of India, implements the same through various amendment Acts from time to time,” he said.