No refund if CGHS members get COVID-19 jab at private hospitals

02 April 2021 18:03 IST

The Health Ministry on Friday said beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), who get their COVID vaccination at private empanelled hospitals, will not be reimbursed.

The clarification has been issued after various representations and grievances regarding administration of COVID vaccine to the CGHS beneficiaries was put forward and the matter was examined the Ministry added. As per government policy the vaccination against COVID illness is being provided free of cost to beneficiaries at designated government facilities. Beneficiaries are required to pay ₹250/per dose in private hospitals only.

The Ministry further added that the planning and operational aspects for COVID-19 vaccination are in the domain of State governments. The district health authorities of the States are making arrangements for listing of the health facilities and CGHS does not have any role in this.

“All beneficiaries are required to register themselves on the CoWin app and to indicate the name of the vaccination centre they would like to avail the vaccination and also the convenience of time at which to avail the same,” said the Ministry.