No recovery and no consumption from Aryan Khan, says advocate to HC

26 October 2021 19:15 IST

Can’t release Aryan on bail he will tamper with evidence, says NCB

Mumbai: While arguing for his bail, Aryan Khan’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that there was no recovery, no consumption (of drugs) and no medical test (for drugs) from him.

Former Attorney General of India, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of Mr Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan before a single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre.

He stated, “Six grams of charas was recovered from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes and that Khan is not concerned with it. There is no conscious possession. There has been no recovery from him and no medical examination has been conducted to show any consumption. Since there is no recovery, I am wrongly arrested.”

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to the Whatsapp chats relied upon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against Mr Khan, Mr Rohatgi contended the chats are of 2018 and have “nothing to do with this saga.”

NCB’s reply

Opposing Mr Khan’s bail, NCB filed its reply that said, “Khan is an influential person and is likely to tamper with evidence or flee justice if released on bail. During the investigation, some international linkages of Khan have been unearthed which prima facie indicate illicit drug procurement. He was in touch with persons abroad who were part of an international drug network. Material collected during investigation primarily revealed that Khan had played a role with respect to illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.

Khan procured contraband from his friend Arbaaz Merchant. Khan and Merchant had been in close collaboration with each other which is sufficient to attract offences under Section 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act which deals with conspiracy. The role of one accused cannot be dissected from another. The investigation reveals that all persons form part of a larger chain and their involvement in conspiracy to commit illegal acts cannot be ruled out.

There was sufficient material in the form of whatsapp chats, pictures, etc to show that Khan was an active part of the illicit drug chain with other co-accused. In view of the above, the quantum of recovery (of drugs)from one individual becomes inconsequential and none of them can be considered in isolation for grant of bail,” the central agency stated.

Meanwhile an advocate approached the bench and complained about hearing Mr Khan’s case on priority while there are many others who languish in jails.

Senior advocate Amit Desai representing Mr Merchant will argue on October 27.