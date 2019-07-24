No question of mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath says in Lok Sabha

There was no discussion on Kashmir in a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there was no question of any mediation on the issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He said this amid a walkout by the Opposition, which has been demanding a statement from Mr. Modi himself.

The Congress continued to demand a reply from Mr. Modi. Joined by members from other Opposition parties, Congress members trooped into the well soon after the Question Hour began and were engaged in sloganeering.

More than 30 members, mainly from the Congress, shouted slogans even as Speaker Om Birla went ahead with the Question Hour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Prime Minister was not talking on the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had clarified on the issue and wondered what the problem was now. Later, Mr. Joshi was seen having a chat with Home Minister Amit Shah.

As the uproar continued, Mr. Joshi said that while no doubt about the issue was left since the External Affairs Minister had given a statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would respond during Zero Hour as the Opposition has again raised the matter.

However, protesting members were not convinced and continued with their sloganeering. They were heard shouting slogans like ‘Prime Minister jawab do jawab do’ (Prime Minister should answer).

On Tuesday also, the Opposition sought a response from the Prime Minister on the issue.

Mr. Trump on Monday claimed that Mr. Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir. Mr. Jaishankar said in Parliament on Tuesday that no such request was made.