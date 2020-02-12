No question of going back to ballot paper, says CEC Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday asserted that the electronic voting machines cannot be tampered with and that there was no question of going back to the ballot paper.
He also said that the Commission would engage with political parties in the coming days on various electoral reforms and the model code.
Addressing a media event here, the CEC lamented that the day-to-day dialogue is becoming “more coarse ” and it should be “avoided”.
He said EVMs can malfunction like a car or a pen but they cannot be tampered with.He said the machines are in use for 20 years now and there was no question of returning to the ballot paper.
Various courts, including the Supreme Court, have upheld the use of the machines to cast votes, he pointed out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.