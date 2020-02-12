National

No question of going back to ballot paper, says CEC Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi. File photo

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

EVMs cannot be tampered with, he says

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday asserted that the electronic voting machines cannot be tampered with and that there was no question of going back to the ballot paper.

He also said that the Commission would engage with political parties in the coming days on various electoral reforms and the model code.

Addressing a media event here, the CEC lamented that the day-to-day dialogue is becoming “more coarse ” and it should be “avoided”.

He said EVMs can malfunction like a car or a pen but they cannot be tampered with.He said the machines are in use for 20 years now and there was no question of returning to the ballot paper.

Various courts, including the Supreme Court, have upheld the use of the machines to cast votes, he pointed out.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
fraud
technology (general)
electrical and electronic engineering
voting
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 2:14:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-question-of-going-back-to-ballot-paper-says-cec-sunil-arora/article30799000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY