No proposal under consideration to provide suitable govt jobs to trans people: Govt 

March 30, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - New Delhi

Even as the clamour for horizontal reservation for transgender people in government jobs and education grows across India, the Union Government on March 29 told the Rajya Sabha that it is not considering any proposal to provide suitable jobs to transgender people in government organisations.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik was responding to a question in Rajya Sabha by INC MP Naranbhai J. Rathwa, who had asked, “Whether Government is formulating a policy in consultation with National Council for Transgender persons for providing transgender suitable jobs in Government organizations” and its details.

In response, Ms. Bhoumik said, “Currently there is no such matter under consideration as the Transgender Persons [Protection of Rights] Act, 2019 provide appropriate provisions for welfare of transgender persons in the field of employment, education, health, and other related areas.”

When asked if the government was aware that a lot of private organisation were denying jobs to trans people because of their gender identity in contravention of the Transgender Persons Act, 2019, the government replied, “Ministry has not received any such information”.

In the last couple of years, several petitions have been filed in multiple high courts (Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, etc.) seeking horizontal reservation for trans people in government jobs and education. The Karnataka High Court had in 2021 also asked the government to consider 1% reservation for trans people, which the State Government introduced.

Despite provisions of the Transgender Persons Act, 2019 protecting rights of trans people, activists working in this sphere have repeatedly maintained that neither the NALSA judgement of 2014, which recognised “transgender” as a third gender, nor the 2019 Act have helped change the way society perceives and treats trans people.

Jane Kaushik, a 28-year-old transwoman in Delhi has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking horizontal reservation in Delhi Government jobs, noting that she was unable to apply as a transgender person. She also cited the NALSA judgement, which clearly directed the Union Government and State Governments to consider providing reservation to trans persons.

Grace Banu, a Tamil Nadu-based trans activist, who was a petitioner in the Karnataka High Court case, said, “This answer is not a surprise. The government is aware about reservation rights for trans persons but why are they not ready to give us the reservation rights? They are focusing on welfare measures but this is different from rights. For instance in Tamil Nadu, for the first time 150 trans people sat for a government job exam but still they are not getting jobs because there is no separate reservation. So, when we get reservation rights, only then will we get the education and employment opportunities. Otherwise, talking about welfare measures is an eyewash.”

Further, Ms. Kaushik said there are so many people who are unable to get jobs because of their trans identity. “Even when they do get jobs, they cannot come out as trans, being aware and afraid of the fact they would be fired once they come out openly,” she said, adding, “They don’t care since we’re a minority and not a vote bank.”

Trans activists from across the country have recently also decided to hold a protest march on April 14 in Delhi to demand horizontal reservation for transgender people in employment and education.