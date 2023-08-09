HamberMenu
No proposal under consideration to change retirement age of Central Gov’t employees: Union Minister

122 govt officers have been given compulsory retirement in the last three years under different provisions of service rules

August 09, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August. 9, 2023. Videograb: Sansad TV via PTI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on August 9 said there is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of Central Government employees.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Singh said 122 government officers have been given compulsory retirement in the last three years under different provisions of service rules.

“As per the updated information/data available on the probity portal [as on 30.06.2023] as provided by different Ministries/departments/cadre controlling authorities [CCAs], provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR)-56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked against a total of 122 officers during the last three years [2020-2023], including the current year,” the Minister of State for Personnel said.

“There is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees,” Mr. Singh said.

He also said that the objective of the review process under the FR 56(j)/similar provisions is to bring efficiency and to strengthen the administrative machinery.

“Government has also been continuously endeavouring for greater emphasis on digitization, enhanced use of e-office, simplification of rules, periodic cadre restructuring and abolition of redundant laws for strengthening the administration and improving the overall work efficiency in governance,” the Minister said.

Central Government employees retire from service after attaining 60 years of age.

