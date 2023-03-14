ADVERTISEMENT

No proposal under consideration for creation of any new State: Govt.

March 14, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this while replying to a written question on the constitution of Bundelkhand state

PTI

Proceedings of Lok Sabha underway during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, on March 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

There is no proposal under the Central Government's consideration for the creation of any new State, Lok Sabha was informed on March 14.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this while replying to a written question on whether the government has received any proposal for the constitution of Bundelkhand state.

"Proposals/requests from various fora/organisations are received by the government requesting for creation of new States. However, presently there is no proposal under consideration with the government for creation of any new State," Mr. Rai said.

