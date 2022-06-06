No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI
“It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank,” the statement said
Dismissing reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 said there is no proposal to replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others on currency notes.
In a statement, the central bank said there are reports in certain sections of the media that the RBI is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.
“It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank,” it said.
There are certain reports suggesting the Finance Ministry and the RBI were contemplating to use the faces of other prominent Indians, including Rabindranath Tagore and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on banknotes of certain denominations.
