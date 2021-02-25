National

No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: U.P. govt

MLAs listen to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's speech during the Budget Session of the U.P. Assembly, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

There is no proposal to reduce tax on petrol and diesel as revenue is needed to ensure betterment of health services and other development works due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said on February 25.

Replying to Samajwadi Party (SP) member Narendra Verma during the question hour in the State Assembly, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said, “There is no proposal under consideration to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in view of the resources and financial requirements for improving health facilities and other developmental works keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Currently, consumers in Uttar Pradesh are getting diesel at a lower price than the States of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttarakhand, he said. Similarly, petrol is available at lower prices here as compared to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Orissa, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, he added.

About the decrease in LPG prices, the Minister said since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came in force on July 1, 2017, the State has no right to reduce the tax. It is for the GST council to decide on it, he said.

The Opposition Congress and SP staged a walkout, saying the government was “anti-farmers, anti-women, and anti-common man”.

