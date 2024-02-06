GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No proposal to hike PM-KISAN amount from Rs 6,000 per year: Govt

February 06, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The government on February 6, 2024, informed Parliament that it has no proposal to increase the financial benefit to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme to ₹8,000-12,000 per year.

There is no proposal under consideration to increase the amount even for women farmers under the scheme, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) provides eligible farmers a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 every four months. The fund is directly transferred to bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

“No proposal is under consideration,” he said replying to question if the government plans to increase the amount to ₹8,000-12,000 per year.

Sharing the progress made under the scheme, the minister said the government has disbursed over ₹2.81 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers in 15 instalments so far. The benefit is provided to supplement financial needs of land-holding farmers, Mr. Munda said.

Mr. Munda also said PM-KISAN is one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes of the world.

To a separate query, the minister said in Uttar Pradesh, 2,62,45,829 farmers have received the benefit of PM-KISAN since inception of the scheme.

As per operational guidelines of the scheme, it is the responsibility of states/UTs to identify and verify eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

