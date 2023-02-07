No proposal to bring quota for transgender persons: Government in LS

February 07, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

There is no proposal to bring in reservations for transgender persons in education or employment, according to the Social Justice Ministry’s response to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Multiple MPs, most from Maharashtra, had asked the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment asked whether it is planning to provide reservations to transgender persons, how many trans people are employed in the government and private sectors, how many trans people had registered on the National Portal for Transgender Persons, and what is the policy to deal with discrimination against them.

In his reply, Minister of State for Social Justice A. Narayanaswamy said that the Ministry had no information on the number of trans people employed in the government and private sector, adding that so far, just 10,635 people had registered on the national portal.

He further said that the law already prohibited discrimination against transgender persons and that there is no proposal to introduce reservation in jobs and education for trans people.

The Ministry’s statement comes even as the Delhi High Court has admitted a petition seeking reservation for trans people in jobs and education and issued a notice to the Union government on it.

ADVERTISEMENT