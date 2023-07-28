ADVERTISEMENT

No proposal to amend anti-defection law: Government in Lok Sabha

July 28, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the prevention of defection of the elected and nominated members from their political party and contains stringent provisions for curbing the menace of switching over of legislators

PTI

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

There is no proposal to amend the anti-defection law, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday (July 28).

The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the prevention of defection of the elected and nominated members from their political party and contains stringent provisions for curbing the menace of switching over of legislators.

ALSO READ
The anti-defection law is facing convulsions

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said there is no proposal to amend the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution or the anti-defection law.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

No consensus on amending the law was reached at a meeting of presiding officers held here in July last year chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who said constitution experts, legal scholars and other stakeholders would be consulted on the matter.

There were two divergent views among the members of a committee constituted to examine the law, with the majority in favour of giving more power to the Chair (presiding officer of the House), while the minority view was the power should be with the president of the political party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US