No progress in India-China Corps Commander talks

The two sides had a ‘candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views’ on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control and agreed to continue the talks, a joint statement on Sunday.

At the eighth round of India-China Corps Commander talks on Friday the two sides had a “candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views” on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and agreed to continue the talks, a joint statement issued on Sunday said. With no breakthrough in talks, the standoff in its seventh month now is set to continue into the winter for which both sides have made preparations.

Also read: India won’t accept shifting of LAC, says Gen. Bipin Rawat

“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation,” the statement said.

Also read: India rejects China’s ‘unilateral’ claims on LAC

The talks on Friday began around 9.30 a.m. on the Indian side at Chushul and went on for close to 10 hours. The Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon, the 14 Corps Commander.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the statement said. They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon, it added.

Since the Indian Army occupied several dominating features which were lying vacant on the South Bank of Pangong Tso in August, China has been pressing for discussing South Bank first and other friction areas later. There was no change in the Indian stand that the entire Eastern Ladakh had to be discussed together, a defence official said.