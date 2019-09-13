National

No ‘preraks’, only coordinators for Congress, says Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

There was consensus at a meeting of Congress’ top brass chaired by Ms. Gandhi to continue with the old system of having trainers who would further be tasked with the responsibility of propagating party’s ideology

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday turned down a proposal to have ‘preraks’ (motivators) for conducting party’s outreach activities across the country.

There was consensus at a meeting of Congress’ top brass chaired by Gandhi to continue with the old system of having trainers who would further be tasked with the responsibility of propagating party’s ideology and articulating its views on a range of issues.

Sources said a proposal to have ‘preraks’ was made at the Congress meeting of general secretaries, incharges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders on Thursday by Sachin Rao, who is AICC in-charge of training.

The proposal invited instant objections from many Congress leaders starting with Mukul Wasnik, who said it sounded too similar to the word ‘Pracharak’

RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor, has a system of ‘Pracharaks’.

Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have acknowledged Wasnik’s objection and rejected the term ‘prerak’ in favour of the already used word “trainer -coordinator”.

The Congress now plans to have coordinators across the country who will propagate the party’s message in the area he is assigned to.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 12:19:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-preraks-only-coordinators-for-congress-says-sonia-gandhi/article29404175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY