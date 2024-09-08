GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No power can restore Article 370; PoK residents too will opt for India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu & Kashmir

Speaking at an election rally in the Jammu region’s Ramban area, Rajnath Singh dared the regional parties to restore Article 370

Published - September 08, 2024 03:33 pm IST - JAMMU

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Rajnath Singh. File

Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (September 8, 2024) said the restoration of Article 370 “won’t be allowed by the BJP” and pledged to work towards “re-integrating residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India”.

Speaking at an election rally in the Jammu region’s Ramban area, Mr. Singh dared the regional parties to restore Article 370. “Our government decisively revoked Article 370. Many warned that it will set Jammu & Kashmir on fire. We went ahead and removed it. Not a single bullet was fired. No one has the courage to restore it. No power on earth can bring back Article 370 till the BJP is there,” Mr. Singh said.

Article 370 is history, buried forever: Amit Shah at BJP’s J&K manifesto release

Lashing out at the Congress for allying with the National Conference (NC), he said the NC’s manifesto mentioned the restoration of Article 370 and the Congress party joined its hands with them. 

“All witnessed when this government held G20 meetings in the Kashmir valley. From terrorism spot, Jammu & Kashmir is a tourist spot. Growing tourist footfall is evident in Srinagar. A dedicated and determined government can bring about a change. We have invested ₹38,000 crores in Jammu & Kashmir, as is evident in the upgraded infrastructure, road and rail connectivity. Our border village is no longer the last village but the first village of the country,” the Union Defence Minister said.

The past shaping the 2024 J&K Assembly elections

Referring to a resolution presented by Pakistan’s Additional Solicitor General in a court there, Mr. Singh said, “PoK residents were described as foreigners in it. The Government of India believes that people of PoK are Indian citizens. Time is not far when people of PoK would themselves come forward and express their desire to be part of India,” Mr. Singh said.

The Union Minister is the second senior BJP leader after Union Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign for the party candidates in J&K, ahead of the three-phase elections later this month.

“I visited the U.S. recently and was asked about the results of the J&K Assembly elections. I told them the BJP is going to get the majority. Every citizen of India is keenly watching these elections. Even the people across the globe are watching the J&K elections,” Mr. Singh said. “We will make J&K a model State in the next ten years if voted to power,” he added.

Watch | The historic shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s status | Explained

He also took a dig at NC vice-president Omar Abdullah for his remarks about the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in 2013. “What were we supposed to do with (Guru) then if we should not have hanged him. Should he have been publicly garlanded instead?” Mr. Singh said.

The Union Minister also reiterated the party position on the return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits. “The Centre is committed to ensure safe and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.



