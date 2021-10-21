No poll events in areas near by-election seats: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday told political parties not to hold election events in areas adjoining the constituencies where bypolls are being held.

The ECI said its existing instructions on the Model Code of Conduct provided that the Code would be applicable to the district comprising the Assembly or Parliamentary constituency going to by-election. However, in case the seat is comprised in State capitals/metropolitan cities/municipal corporations, then the MCC would be applicable in the area of the constituency concerned only.

“In all other cases, aforesaid instructions would be enforced in the entire district(s) covering the Constituency going for bye- election(s). The above relaxation has been given with an objective that the operation of MCC does not hamper normal developmental and administrative functioning in the State and districts. It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that certain political parties/candidates are organising electioneering activities in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the bye-election is being conducted,” an ECI statement said.

It advised parties and candidates not to organise any activity directly related to the bypolls, which will be held on October 30, in adjoining areas.

In another statement, the ECI “clarified that if any electioneering activities connected to ongoing bye-election are organised anywhere within the district, then all instructions related to enforcement of MCC, COVID and expenditure monitoring shall apply as done in case of political activities.”