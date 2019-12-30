‘No politicking at educational institutions’

As anti-citizenship law protests in various universities showed no signs of let up, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday said the Central government would not “at any cost” tolerate educational institutions turning into hubs of politicking .

He said that anyone was free to engage in political activities, but colleges and universities should be kept out of it, as many students came to study from far-off places.

“The Narendra Modi government is not going to tolerate this at any cost,” he said.