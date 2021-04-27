No point debating over COVID-19 deaths, focus on providing relief to people: Haryana CM Khattar

CHANDIGARH

27 April 2021 18:09 IST

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was responding to a question surrounding government’s accountability on data of COVID-19-related deaths

Against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 crises and deaths from the disease, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 27 said that there is no point debating over the number of COVID-19 deaths and instead the focus should be on helping the people suffering from the disease to recover quickly.

Mr. Khattar was replying to a question from a reporter surrounding government’s accountability on data of COVID-19-related deaths.

“...the kind of menace [COVID-19] that is being faced in such a situation we shouldn’t be playing with data. Our focus should be on how to improve people’s health and provide them relief. Whosoever has died will not come back to life by making clamour... We will make all efforts to ensure that everyone is saved. The deaths are less or more, there’s no meaning entering into a debate, the point is are we able to put in place all arrangements, which we are. We are making all necessary arrangements, it’s a pandemic and no one knew about it. Did you or we knew about it? To fight this, we need cooperation from all. And therefore such issues should not be made a matter of debate,” said Mr. Khattar.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, amid rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana govt, realising the need to meet the current surge in demand for medical oxygen across the State, has decided to set up Haryana Oxygen Control Room at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

An official statement said, to ensure equitable distribution of oxygen allocated by the Government of India for Haryana and to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen within the State, the State-level oxygen control room has been set up at the Civil Secretariat.